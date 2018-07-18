Filmmaker Seeks Out Macabre Rituals Taking Place All Over the World in New Netflix Series ‘Dark Tourist’

In the Netflix series Dark Tourist, New Zealand filmmaker David Farrier of the film Tickled is on a quest to seek out the macabre rituals, destinations and meetings that take place in every part of the world in order to learn more about the people who participate in them.

From nuclear tourism in Japan to Pablo Escobar-inspired tourism in Columbia to frontier tourism in Turkmenistan, David visits the world’s grisly and offbeat destinations, meeting travelers drawn to them, and the people telling these stories day after day.

Dark Tourist premieres on Netflix July 20, 2018.