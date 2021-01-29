Daredevil Cyclist Danny MacAskill Rides Down Incredibly Steep Granite Slabs on the Isle of Skye

While grounded from shows overseas, professional daredevil cyclist Danny MacAskill (previously) decided to perform a daring feat much closer to home. MacAskill first climbed up the remarkably steep Dubh Slabs of Black Cuillin Ridge on the Scottish Isle of Skye. He then rode down these slopes in the most continuous line possible. These natural granite mountains provided MacAskill with the huge challenge he was craving and the natural beauty of his home.

I am a big fan of rock climbing and have been inspired by the various men and woman who set new routes and test themselves on some amazing faces around the world so I set out to find some challenging Slab Rock routes on my home Island of Skye with an aim to ride them in a continuous line and test what was possible on my bike.

This incredible ride, which used GoPro and FPV drone footage, was captured by both MacAskill and by the sports and entertainment company Peny.