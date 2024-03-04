What Danny DeVito Would Be Like As ‘Wolverine’

Jordan Allen and Matt Cairns of Corridor Digital skillfully utilized AI animation tools to insert Danny Devito, including a heavy influence from his irascible character of Frank Reynolds from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, in place of Hugh Jackman as the Marvel superhero Wolverine from the X-Men films.

Jallen and Matt set out to prove that Danny DeVito would make a perfect Wolverine by making their very own Wolverito. Somebody’s gonna get stabbed!

Here’s How They Switched Out Jackman For DeVito.

This Mashup Was Inspired by 3D Modeler Daniel Zeni

This piece was done for my Character for Games class here at Gnomon School of Visual Effects. Based on the idea that Danny Devito would make a perfect Wolverine, mixed with his character in Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Frank.

2019 Petition to Make Danny DeVito the Next Wolverine

A Change.org petition was created in 2019 to make Danny DeVito the next Wolverine. Here’s their argument why he would be the best fit for the role:

The only man able to take the throne after Hugh Jackman. We believe that if Wolverine is to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that the only man able to pull it off is Danny DeVito. A couple good reasons as to why I believe so strongly that he suits the character: Danny DeVito’s height is a lot closer to the comic books portrayal of Wolverine. With Danny being 4’10” and Wolverine 5’3″. Secondly, we all saw Danny’s portrayal of the Trashman. So, we know he is fully capable of fighting, and that he is not afraid when things get dirty!