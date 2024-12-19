Dancing Marionette Paints Amazingly Accurate Portraits of Celebrities and Famous Works of Art

A marionette operated by Victor Arioso of Galeria Morionet paints amazingly accurate oil portraits of celebrities and famous works of art while taking breaks to dance to the music that’s being played. Arioso, who is based in Coyoacán, Mexico and his marionette are available to perform for private events.

(translated) We enhance events, restaurants, weddings. We paint your loved ones.

