Original Correspondents of The Daily Show Reunite in a Hilarious Skit About Colbert’s Last Day in 2005

In a hilarious segment on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the wily host went off into a wavy dream sequence as he remembered his last day at The Daily Show. There to complete the memory were original cast members Samantha Bee, Rob Corddry, Ed Helms, John Oliver (as Steve Carell) and an elusive Jon Stewart hiding in the refrigerator eating everyone’s yogurt.

Prior to the skit, Stewart sat down to talk about Colbert’s use of language.

Later in the show, the group sat in a “morning show”-style circle on a sectional couch to reminisce about their first gigs as correspondents.

Colbert later caught up with Stewart as he was preparing lunch for Trevor Noah, Stewart’s successor at the Daily Show

