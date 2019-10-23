Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Musical Dad and Daughter Perform an Adorable Cover of The Verve’s 1997 Hit ‘Bittersweet Symphony’

by on (last updated )

Filmmaker and vlogger Matt Silverman (previously) of Free Dad Videos performed an adorable acoustic version of the quintessential late 1990s anthem “Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve with his daughter Amelia, who played the ukulele and provided backup vocals on the track.

Our take on The Verve’s 1997 hit Bitter Sweet Symphony, recorded with acoustic instruments and my daughter’s toy piano.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved