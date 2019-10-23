Musical Dad and Daughter Perform an Adorable Cover of The Verve’s 1997 Hit ‘Bittersweet Symphony’

Filmmaker and vlogger Matt Silverman (previously) of Free Dad Videos performed an adorable acoustic version of the quintessential late 1990s anthem “Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve with his daughter Amelia, who played the ukulele and provided backup vocals on the track.

Our take on The Verve’s 1997 hit Bitter Sweet Symphony, recorded with acoustic instruments and my daughter’s toy piano.

Hello! Amelia and I are kicking it back to 1997 with #TheVerve's "Bitter Sweet Symphony," recorded with 100% acoustic instruments and human voices.

Because sometimes you feel like a million different people from one day to the next.

— Matt Silverman (@Matt_Silverman) October 22, 2019