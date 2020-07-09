Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Drowsy Dachshund Puppy Tries to Play With Four Affectionate Little Ducklings on the Sofa

by on

A drowsy dachshund puppy named Coco, who lives in The Netherlands with her human Eveline and a canine sibling named LouLou, awoke to find four little Mandarin ducklings sitting next to her on the couch. The ducklings were very comfortable with Coco, but Coco needed time to find her footing when it came to playing with the feathered youngsters.

Coco wants to play with them and sometimes she doesn’t know how to react. They were sleeping together yesterday, so adorable.

Coco also lives with a trio of sugar gliders named Cookie, Yara & Lilo. These three are a bit more elusive than the ducklings.


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved