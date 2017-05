In 2015, an absolutely adorable little dachshund named Schnitzel took it upon himself to grab the proverbial reins and lead his raincoat-clad buddy Chief, a beautifully regal Connemara Pony, out of his barn and down the path once the rain had stopped. Chief seemed more than happy to go along with the plan.

Schnitzel loved other animals and would often play with Flossie the cat, even if she wasn’t having any of it.

via Tastefully Offensive