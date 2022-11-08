Dachshund and Lively Tortoise Play a Game of Soccer

A little dachshund named Marcel and a sprightly tortoise named Jaguar played a lively game of football (soccer) together in their family’s Antwerp, Belgium yard.

This heartwarming scene was captured by their human Rudy Janssens in the summer of 2020. Janssens told the Good News Network that he had found the tortoise in a local forest 30 years prior, and he has lived with the family since. He was given the name Jaguar because he was very quick.

He is really fast—the hotter the weather the faster. …

