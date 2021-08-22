How to Make an Intricate Woodturned Cylindrical Jigsaw Puzzle Using 3D Printed Pieces

Woodworker Ray Whitby showed how to make a beautiful, intricate cylindrical puzzle using a combination of 3D printing and woodturning techniques. As this was the first time that Whitby had done this himself, he went over each step very carefully, noting what worked, what didn’t work, and what he would do in the future to improve the results. When the project was done, Whitby turned the puzzle into a very attractive nightlight.

In this video I show how to make a 3D printed 3D puzzle, using wood filament, filled with epoxy resin. The 3D puzzle DIY is woodturned on a lathe and it still works as a jigsaw puzzle… and night lamp resin art! This is the easy way to advanced segmented woodturning.

via The Awesomer