How Every Civilization Follows an Endless Cycle of Tyrannical Failure and Democratic Rebirth

Gregory S. Aldrete, Professor Emeritus of History at the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay, explained through vivid whiteboard illustration by AfterSkool, how every society seems to follow Anacyclosis, an endless social cycle of governance that explains the sudden rise and spectacular failure of tyrants, which leads to an urgent democratic rebirth.

Is every civilization doomed to rise, but then inevitably fall? Is there some ideal form of government that will allow a civilization to avoid collapse? How can we explain why some civilizations flourish and expand While others stagnate or are easily conquered? These are vital questions that humans have pondered for thousands of years and they remain urgently relevant today.

Anacyclosis, which was conceived by Greek historian Polybius during the middle Hellenistic period, describes how society follows a simple cycle in which the three basic forms of government: democracy, aristocracy, and monarchy, give rise to their degenerate counterparts of mob rule, oligarchy, and tyranny/demagogy before the cycle starts up again.

Political power rests in the hands of the people equality and freedom of speech typically form two of the cornerstones of democracies for a time there is harmony and prosperity, but soon corruption again creeps in. Later generations who have grown up always enjoying freedom of speech and equality begin to take these rights for granted and no longer guard or value them. Greed leads to inequality and affluence fosters a sense of entitlement. Both create resentment among the populace. Deceitful and shameless leaders arise who play upon these feelings by making extravagant promises vowing to shower the people with gifts but in reality these men are only concerned with increasing their own power.

Yet, Aldrete, who greatly is informed by history, reassures that this too shall pass and the cycle will repeat itself again.

Remember it’s easier to make sense of the present if you know about the past