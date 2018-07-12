Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

82 Year Old Man With the World’s Longest Fingernails Cuts Them Off After 66 Years

by at on

Cutting World's Longest Nails

Shridhar Chillal, an 82 year old man from India who set the Guinness World Record for possessing the longest fingernails on a single hand ever in 2014, traveled to New York City to have them cut. The person performing the manicure needed to use a handheld wheel saw in order to cut through the incredible layers of keratin that had built up for well over a six decades. The detached fingernails will go on display at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum in Time’s Square.

The end of an era. After 66 years of growth, our record-breaker Shridhar Chillal from India cut off his enormous fingernails – which will now go on display at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not in New York City, USA.


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP