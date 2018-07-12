82 Year Old Man With the World’s Longest Fingernails Cuts Them Off After 66 Years

Shridhar Chillal, an 82 year old man from India who set the Guinness World Record for possessing the longest fingernails on a single hand ever in 2014, traveled to New York City to have them cut. The person performing the manicure needed to use a handheld wheel saw in order to cut through the incredible layers of keratin that had built up for well over a six decades. The detached fingernails will go on display at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum in Time’s Square.

