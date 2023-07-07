Cute Aggression, A Heavy Metal Song for a Beloved Cat

Creative musician Anthony Vincent of Ten Second Songs wrote “Cute Aggression”, a hardcore heavy metal song for his beloved cat Pireta.

I wrote a metal song about my Cat

The song was only a few seconds long when Vincent first posted it, but after receiving a great deal of positive response, he made it longer. He also asked his viewers to submit videos of them being cutely aggressive with their own pets, which he incorporated into his music video.

Here’s the original Ten Second Song.

Here’s the call for videos.

via Miss Celania