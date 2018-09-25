Thoughtful Stranger Hangs a Custom Parking Sticker on the Lamppost Where a Boy Parks His Bike Every Day

Freelance writer Christie Dietz who lives in Wiesbaden, Germany, was very pleasantly surprised when she saw that a thoughtful stranger had hung a custom reserved parking sticker with a picture of her son’s bike on the very same lamppost where he parks just about every day.

My son has parked his bike by this lamppost just about every day for the last year. This morning, this sticker had appeared. Absolutely made our day. People can be so brilliant. Thank you, whoever did it ? pic.twitter.com/rYC8jCTD5L — Christie Dietz (@asausagehastwo) September 24, 2018