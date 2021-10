Talented Milliner Gives a Lesson in Custom Hat Making

Art Insider visited with talented milliner Eldrick Jacobs, the owner of Flint & Port Hat Company in Bainbridge, Georgia who demonstrated the step-by-step process of crafting a custom-made hat over the course of four days. A jovial Jacobs expressed his love for his craft in each step along the way.

Jacobs shares his love for hat making by walking us through each step of the process, offering his expert insights along the way.