Curious Penguins Wander Around an Empty Aquarium

Like the Monterey Bay Aquarium, the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago has closed their doors to visitors due to the public threat of Coronavirus. While the aquarium was empty of patrons, the resident penguins took a field trip around the space, visiting such sights the large aquatic mammal area and the information center. One bonded rockhopper penguin couple named Edward and Annie explored the aquarium together.

This morning, Edward and Annie explored the rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Every spring is nesting season for the penguins here at Shedd, and this year is no different! Next week, penguins, including Edward and Annie, will begin to build their nests. You’re invited to digitally join us for the nesting coverage!

While this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd. Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviors with. Let us know what penguin activities you would like to see! (3/3) pic.twitter.com/ftlow7iPHl — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

The penguins also celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in colorful garb.

It's a #StPatricksDay penguin party! ?? While we can't go out & party, the animals can! Our caretakers are committed to providing enriching activities (like edible shamrocks) for the animals with or without guests here to see it. Check in throughout the day to see more! pic.twitter.com/Xz1bXd2zk0 — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 17, 2020

