Curious Penguins Wander Around an Empty Aquarium

Like the Monterey Bay Aquarium, the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago has closed their doors to visitors due to the public threat of Coronavirus. While the aquarium was empty of patrons, the resident penguins took a field trip around the space, visiting such sights the large aquatic mammal area and the information center. One bonded rockhopper penguin couple named Edward and Annie explored the aquarium together.

This morning, Edward and Annie explored the rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Every spring is nesting season for the penguins here at Shedd, and this year is no different! Next week, penguins, including Edward and Annie, will begin to build their nests. You’re invited to digitally join us for the nesting coverage!

Penguin Shedd Aquarium

Penguins Shedd Aquarium

The penguins also celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in colorful garb.

