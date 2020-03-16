Laughing Squid

Live Video Streams From the Monterey Bay Aquarium

The Monterey Bay Aquarium (previously) has announced that although the aquarium itself is closed to visitors, the live video streams of their resident animals are still operating. While it’s not the same as an actual in-person visit, in this time of quarantine and social distancing due to Coronavirus, it’s a comfort to see that there’s still a great big world still out there.

Be delighted by the antics of our sea otters or mellow out to the hypnotic drifting of our jellies. With ten live cams to choose from, you can experience the wonder of the ocean no matter where you are.


