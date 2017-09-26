Cubs Shortstop Delivers Replacement Nachos to the Cardinals Fan Whose Nachos He Knocked Over

Official Baseball Rulebook, Rule 6.01 (n):
If a player brings you nachos, they automatically become your new favorite player. #ThatsCub pic.twitter.com/1csmSdjoFL
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 26, 2017
During the September 25th playoff game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, the far reaching Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell dove into the stands to make an unlikely catch. In doing so, however, he inadvertently kicked over nachos being held by a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Seeing the disappointment in the fan’s face, Russell very graciously came back to the very same spot and personally delivered a replacement serving of nachos to the very surprised fan.
Extra guac and some @Addison_Russell on the side. #TacoTuesday pic.twitter.com/ntjzzjP0xs
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 26, 2017
Who put that wall there? Great win Cubbies #W
— Addison Russell (@Addison_Russell) September 26, 2017