Cubs Shortstop Delivers Replacement Nachos to the Cardinals Fan Whose Nachos He Knocked Over

When Cubs shortstop Addison Russell went flying into the stands in an attempt to catch a foul ball, a Cardinals fan’s nachos took the plunge. Russell, however, made things right an inning later.

If a player brings you nachos, they automatically become your new favorite player. #ThatsCub pic.twitter.com/1csmSdjoFL

