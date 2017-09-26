Laughing Squid

Cubs Shortstop Delivers Replacement Nachos to the Cardinals Fan Whose Nachos He Knocked Over

During the September 25th playoff game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, the far reaching Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell dove into the stands to make an unlikely catch. In doing so, however, he inadvertently kicked over nachos being held by a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Seeing the disappointment in the fan’s face, Russell very graciously came back to the very same spot and personally delivered a replacement serving of nachos to the very surprised fan.

When Cubs shortstop Addison Russell went flying into the stands in an attempt to catch a foul ball, a Cardinals fan’s nachos took the plunge. Russell, however, made things right an inning later.

Returned Nachos Chicago Cubs St Louis Cardinals


