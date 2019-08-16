A Squishy Glowering Cthulhu Stress Toy

Pop culture toy and collectables company Entertainment Earth has released a bright green, wonderfully squishy, glowering Cthulhu stress toy to hold tight and worshipfully squeeze whenever anxiety becomes too much. Additionally, after a squeeze, this Cthulhu will eventually return…to its original shape.

The Cthulhu Stress Toy is so cool, it’ll drive you crazy! It can’t bring down madness upon the people causing you stress, but squeezing this squishy likeness of Cthulhu can help you redirect any negative energies. The Cthulhu Stress Toy measures slightly under 6-inches tall.

via Geeks Are Sexy