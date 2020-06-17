Artist Crystalizes Books to Imbue a Long Sense of Frozen History Like an Ancient Geologic Specimen

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

San Francisco artist Alexis Arnold has created a fascinating project in which she crystallizes books of all types and sizes so that they appear to be solidifying and rearranging atoms much like a geologic structure. The shape of the book remains, but the text and illustrations bleed together with the grains revealing the ghost of what they once were.

The crystals remove the text and solidify the books into aesthetic, non-functional objects. The books, frozen with crystal growth, have become artifacts or geologic specimens imbued with the history of time, use, and memory.

via My Modern Met