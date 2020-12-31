Crowded House Performs a Live Socially Distant Version of Their Iconic Song ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’

Neil Finn and Crowded House, which includes Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, Liam Finn, and Elroy Finn played an incredible live socially distant performance of the band’s 1986 hit “Don’t Dream It’s Over” on their Fangradio channel for Christmas 2020.

Originally on the 1986 album “Crowded House”, this song was re-recorded live for Fangradio.

The lyrics of the song ring as true in 2020 as they did 34 years ago.

There is freedom within

There is freedom without

Try to catch the deluge in a paper cup

There’s a battle ahead

Many battles are lost

But you’ll never see the end of the road

While you’re traveling with me Hey now, hey now

Don’t dream it’s over

Hey now, hey now

When the world comes in

They come, they come

To build a wall between us

We know they won’t win

The band had previously performed this song in a socially distant manner in April 2020. Two members were even in pajamas as if to stress that they were quarantined at home.

The band also played a wonderful cover of “Fall at Your Feet” on Christmas Eve 2020.