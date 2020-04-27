Crowded House Performs a Wonderful Live Version of Their Hit Song ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ While at Home

Don’t dream it’s over
Hey now, hey now
When the world comes in
They come, they come
To build a wall between us
We know they won’t win
Neil Finn and Crowded House, which includes Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, Liam Finn, and Elroy Finn performed a an incredible rendition of the band’s 1986 hit “Don’t Dream It’s Over” from various locations at their homes. Liam and Seymour performed in their pajamas, as if to stress the “at home” part.
The band had a dual reason for performing this particular song, first being their participation in the Australian/New Zealand benefit concert “Music From The Home Front“. The second being the 33rd anniversary of the song reaching the number two position in the United States. The song was also part of Neil Finn’s daily Fangradio audio stream on Mixlr.
On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of Crowded House reaching #2 in the American charts, I’d like to post this video of us performing individually from home a version of Don’t Dream It’s Over. We recorded it over a few hours between continents day before yesterday. It was for the “Music From The Front Line” benefit concert in Australia / NZ. I really like the way it sounds and the process of flying tapes back and forth was fun… pure and simple… hope you enjoy too.