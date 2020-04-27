Crowded House Performs a Wonderful Live Version of Their Hit Song ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ While at Home

Don’t dream it’s over

Hey now, hey now

When the world comes in

They come, they come

To build a wall between us

We know they won’t win

Neil Finn and Crowded House, which includes Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, Liam Finn, and Elroy Finn performed a an incredible rendition of the band’s 1986 hit “Don’t Dream It’s Over” from various locations at their homes. Liam and Seymour performed in their pajamas, as if to stress the “at home” part.

The band had a dual reason for performing this particular song, first being their participation in the Australian/New Zealand benefit concert “Music From The Home Front“. The second being the 33rd anniversary of the song reaching the number two position in the United States. The song was also part of Neil Finn’s daily Fangradio audio stream on Mixlr.