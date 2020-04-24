Neil Finn and Sons Liam and Elroy Perform Crowded House Songs Together While at Staying at Home

The great Neil Finn of both Crowded House and Split Enz and his musical sons Liam and Elroy performed the classic Croweded House songs “Better Be Home Soon” and “Distant Son” while staying home at Liam’s Los Angeles house.

Neil has been going live with Elroy Finn and Liam Finn at 4 pm PT on Fangradio, an audio stream at Mixlr. They pull from the archives, play covers, and take requests. Check out “Better Be Home Soon” LIVE from Liam’s home studio in Los Angeles. The song is from the 1988 Crowded House album, Temple Of Low Men.

Fangradio is Neil’s daily audio stream on Mixlr, at the new time of 4 pm PT. Please join us live if you can or else listen to the archive below on this page or on the Mixlr showreel. Convert 4 pm Los Angeles time to your time zone here. You can sign up for smartphone alerts by subscribing to the show at Mixlr. Scroll down for more tips.

Additionally, Neil has been doing acoustic covers of classic rock songs for the same radio show.