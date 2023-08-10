Rescued Crow Raised by Rabbits Thinks He’s a Bunny

An adorably chatty crow named Jake, who was found as a fledging by Andrew and Suzanne Silverwood, thinks he’s part of the rabbit family living at the Silverwoods Dairy Farm in West Yorkshire, England.

The Silverwoods found Jake in the middle of a road. His leg and wing were injured, so they hand-fed him for a bit. After he recovered, he started hanging out with Suzanne’s rabbits. Little did they know that Jake would like it so much that he stayed. And the rabbits accepted him as one of their own.

He really does think he’s a rabbit. Jake has taken on the characteristics of the rabbits, and he is so funny when he hops around with them.

via The Good News Network