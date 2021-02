Online retailer Seed Heritage is selling a very cute and clever kids sweater that has a wonderfully illustrated crocodile design. The right sleeve features the jaws of the crocodile with bottom teeth that are revealed whenever the child raises their right arm.

Raise your arm to bring the crocodile alive…but watch out for those jaws! Made from 100% cotton, this style is available in Niagara Blue and in sizes 2 to 8.

via swissmiss