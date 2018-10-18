Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Talented Mother Crochets a Freehand Bright Green Ghostbusters Slimer Costume for Her Youngest Son

by at on

Yarn artist Stephanie Pokorny of Crochetverse, who has previously crocheted an ET costume and a Predator costume, pulled out all the stops with an amazing bright green Ghostbusters Slimer costume that glows in the dark for her youngest child. Pokorny crocheted this costume freehand and brushed it with luminescent paint afterwards.

I AIN’T AFRAID OF NO GHOST!!! SLIMER!! ?Jack’s choice and I am basically in love and want him to wear it forever and ever and ever! AHHHHH!! Fully crocheted. No pattern. He glows in dark too!!

via KnitHacker



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP