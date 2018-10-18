Talented Mother Crochets a Freehand Bright Green Ghostbusters Slimer Costume for Her Youngest Son

Yarn artist Stephanie Pokorny of Crochetverse, who has previously crocheted an ET costume and a Predator costume, pulled out all the stops with an amazing bright green Ghostbusters Slimer costume that glows in the dark for her youngest child. Pokorny crocheted this costume freehand and brushed it with luminescent paint afterwards.

I AIN’T AFRAID OF NO GHOST!!! SLIMER!! ?Jack’s choice and I am basically in love and want him to wear it forever and ever and ever! AHHHHH!! Fully crocheted. No pattern. He glows in dark too!!