Yarn Obsessed Mother Crochets a Brilliant Predator Halloween Costume for Her Film Obsessed Son

Yarn artist Stephanie Pokorny of Crochetverse crocheted a brilliant Halloween costume of the titular character from the classic science fiction film Predator for her six year old son, who had just seen the film and had become obsessed with the creature.

PREDATOR! My son saw the movie with his dad and had to have a costume! Totally crochet, totally freehand. My favorite thing to crochet! #predator #cosplay #crochet pic.twitter.com/zDaOQydLFf

— Crochetverse (@crochetverse) September 26, 2018