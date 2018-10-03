Laughing Squid

Yarn Obsessed Mother Crochets a Brilliant Predator Halloween Costume for Her Film Obsessed Son

Yarn artist Stephanie Pokorny of Crochetverse crocheted a brilliant Halloween costume of the titular character from the classic science fiction film Predator for her six year old son, who had just seen the film and had become obsessed with the creature.

via Nerdist



