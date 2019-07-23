Greg Nicotero of ‘The Walking Dead’ Reboots ‘Creepshow’ for Shudder Horror Streaming Service

While at San Diego International Comic-Con 2019, horror fan Greg Nicotero, who is the special make-up effects supervisor and an executive producer of The Walking Dead and writer Joe Hill announced a reboot of the classic 1982 horror comedy anthology Creepshow (written by Stephen King and directed by George Romero), but for small screen, through the aptly named horror streaming service Shudder.

The reboot will initially consist of 12 episodes and will feature a few familiar faces from the original film along with some new ones.