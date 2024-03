Clever Magnetic Toy Cars That Transform Into a Unicorn When They Crash Into Each Other

The Hello Carbot Unicorn Transformer Car is a cleverly designed pair of magnetic toy cars that transform into a beautiful unicorn when they crash into each other in just the right way, as demonstrated by sethvideoz for Cleo Abram‘s question about cool but inexpensive belongings.

Here’s That Crash in Slow Motion

Here Are More Examples

Here’s a Review of These Transforming Cars