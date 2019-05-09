Craftsman Builds a Miniature Great Pyramid of Giza Out of Wood to Understand Its Structural Engineering

Curious about the Great Pyramids of Giza, Canadian woodworker John Heinz of I Build It decided that he would learn about their remarkable structural engineering by building a miniature version of his own.

Heinz cut small pieces of wood and treated them as if they were made of stone in order to gain a greater understanding as to how the stones were lifted into place. Heinz also very carefully attended to the formation of the pyramid but readily admitted that no one really knows how these Great Pyramids were actually built.