Diver Cracks Egg While 39 Feet Underwater

Photographer Ian Haggerty dove down 12 meters (39.4 feet) to discover what happens when an egg is cracked underwater. As it turns out, the pressure of the water keeps the egg perfectly intact. When released from the shell, the water pulls the yolk forward and the egg whites trail behind, making the whole thing look like a bright yellow jellyfish.

I wanted to see what would happen if I cracked open an Egg At 12m underwater.

Hawaiian diver Shane Brown also tried this experiment with humorous results.