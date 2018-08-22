An Adorably Confused Pet Crab Attempts To Figure Out How to Best Eat a Bowl of Noodles

An oddly adorable pet crab with a fondness for all sorts of human food, such as potato chips, watermelon and banana, became a bit confused when she was presented with a bowl of cooked noodles. The hungry crab attempted several different ways to access the noodles and finally settled on holding them in her claws while she ate.
