Coyote Peterson Removes Two Ticks From a Grateful Blue Tongue Skink in the Australian Outback

While on location in Australia, adventurer Coyote Peterson and the Brave Wilderness crew travelled into the arid outback in search of interesting reptile and located a gorgeous blue tongue skink. The reptile was very defensive at first, but slowly relaxed and even appeared to be grateful when Coyote removed two ticks from the skink’s back. This particular breed of lizard is very well known to Australians and are often mistaken for snakes

While exploring the Australian outback just outside the town of Meandarra the team stumbles upon this large snake-like lizard! Infamous for their large blue tongue defensive display, this species is well known in pet trades around the world.

