‘You Can’t Take My Door’, A Country Song Created by a Neural Network That Studied a Catalog of Country Hits

Elle O’Brien and a team from Botnik Studios created a predictive AI country song entitled “You Can’t Take My Door”. The song was created by training a neural network to learn country music hits and then produce one of its own. The song was then arranged and performed by humans. The accompanying video reflects all of the colorful imagery in the song.

In October 2018, Botnik successfully raised money through Kickstarter in order to fund “Songularity”, an entire album full of such songs co-created by humans and machine learning.

We’re mashing up all the best text in history to create the ultimate album, with lyrics co-written by computer algorithms and people.

