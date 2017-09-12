A Friendly Visit With a Rescued Cougar, The Biggest Species of Cats That Meow Rather Than Roar

The folks at Big Cat Rescue (BCR) in Tampa Florida have a wonderful video series where they provide information to the public about the types of big cats they save and rehabilitate. One such cat is a friendly cougar greeted the host with a big purr and even meowed for the camera. According to BCR, the cougar is the largest of the Felinae subfamily of big cats that meow rather than roar.

Cougars, also commonly known as panthers, pumas and mountain lions are the largest species of the lesser cats. …Cougars are the biggest species of cat that can still meow

We previously wrote about two cheetahs who meowed and purred. While they are in the same sub-family, cougars are the larger of the two.

I didn't know cheetahs meow I've always thought they roar my whole life has been a lie pic.twitter.com/Zbo8bDVTS6 — ? (@hoewever) June 24, 2017

BCR also put together a wonderful compilation big cats doing very silly things, which is a lot of fun to watch.