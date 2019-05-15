A Fluffy Cotton Candy Cloud Drips a ‘Sweet Little Rain’ of Sugar Into a Hot Cup of Coffee From Overhead

The Chinese coffee company Mellower has created a tempest in a teacup with their uniquely poetic “Sweet Little Rain” espresso drink. The primary feature of this concoction is a fluffy white cloud made of cotton candy that sits above a steaming Americano and melts little raindrops of sugar right into the cup. The bulk of the photos taken are from the Mellower Coffee Singapore, but there may be other locations that serve this whimsical, very popular treat.

Treat yourself to something uniquely crafted, and iconic to Mellower Coffee. The Sweet Little Rain is the all time favourite for our customers!

via My Modern Met