Colorful Array of Birds Visit Costa Rican Bird Feeder

Costa Rica Bird Cam documented the wonderfully colorful array of birds that visited their homemade bird feeder during a quiet, misty morning in Nuevo Arenal, Guanacaste. This footage was captured with a GoPro Hero and they were even able to identify the birds who came by.

Cast of characters: Collared Aracari Toucans, several kinds of woodpeckers, Oropendula, Palm Tanagers, Blue/Gray Tanagers, Baltimore Orioles, Clay-colored Thrush (the national bird of Costa Rica), Red-legged Honeycreepers, Black-Cowled Oriole, Euphonias, a few varieties of hummingbirds, and more. In the trees but not in view, parrots and a Keel-billed Toucan. Every morning is like a trip to the zoo!

Here’s their guide to the birds at the feeder.

via Kraftfuttermishwerk