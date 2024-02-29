Polyglot Surprises Locals in Midtown Manhattan With His Fluency in Corporate Jargon

Xiaomanyc, a polyglot who is proficient in many languages, taught himself how to speak perfect corporate jargon. He then went into the busy corporate world of midtown Manhattan to surprise the locals with his fluency. He used his newly-found language skills on the phone, with the people working the counter of a coffee shop, with his tailor, and during an interview with his friend.

I’ve studied some of the most complex languages in the world but this week I took on my biggest challenge yet: learning to speak fluent corporate jargon. ..I had to practice by surprising locals in the ancestral homeland of this unusual dialect, midtown Manhattan.