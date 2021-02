Talented bakery designer Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cakes (previously) in Austin, Texas quite amiably explained how to make a highly realistic ear of corn on the cob. For even more believability, Sideserft put a nice, sweet pat of butter on top.

