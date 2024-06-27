Super Smart Corgi Learns Sign Language So Well That She Reacts to Her Humans’ Conversations

https://youtu.be/FrJPB-NYbA0

A very smart corgi named Éowyn, who lives with one hearing human (Derek) and one deaf human (Emily), has learned sign language from them so well that she sometimes reacts to their conversations. Éowyn responds to signed words she likes with great enthusiasm and words she doesn’t with great disdain. Both reactions are very definitive.

How the Corgi Eowyn has learned to navigate (manipulate) our Sign Language based home.