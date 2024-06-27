Super Smart Corgi Learns Sign Language So Well That She Reacts to Her Humans’ Conversations

https://youtu.be/FrJPB-NYbA0

A very smart corgi named Éowyn, who lives with one hearing human (Derek) and one deaf human (Emily), has learned sign language from them so well that she sometimes reacts to their conversations. Éowyn responds to signed words she likes with great enthusiasm and words she doesn’t with great disdain. Both reactions are very definitive.

How the Corgi Eowyn has learned to navigate (manipulate) our Sign Language based home.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts