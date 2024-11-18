How Holiday Cookie Cutters Are Made

The artisans at Ann Clark Ltd. in Rutland, Vermont shared a number of super satisfying videos that show how they make their seasonal and holiday cookie cutters. A soft metal ring is placed around a stencil inside an open-faced machine that is programed to punch the ring into the shape of the stencil, be it a gingerbread man. an Autumn leaf, a snowflake, a Halloween bat or a little train, the process itself is very soothing to watch.

They also crafted one for “Shark Week” and a heart for any occassion.