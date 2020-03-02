Converting the COVID-19 DNA Sequence Into Music

Artist Eric Drass of Shardcore converted the NIH-released DNA sequence of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) into musical notes and then recorded what the composition sounded like. The full song is over two hours long, but Drass created a minute-long sample that represents very well.

Ever wondered what a virus sounds like?… The world is teetering on the verge of a pandemic. Whilst this is concerning, the mortality rate is relatively low, so whatever happens, this one won’t be ‘the big one’ …In some ways the societal response to the virus is more interesting than the virus itself.