Amazing Continuous Bent Wire Portraits Installed Around the World in Interesting Outdoor Places

Dutch artist Spenser Little creates amazing bent wire sculptural portraits that he installs outside windows, attached to utility poles, bridges, and other surprising places. Each is made using one continuous piece of wire and has a story attached. Little has put his wonderful portraits all over the world to be discovered at random.

Some works contain moving components and multiple wires, but mostly the pieces are formed from one continuous piece of wire that is bent and molded to Little’s will. He has left the wire sculptures all over the world, in locations that range from the Eiffel Tower to bottom of caves, their location selected with little discernment only for the piece to be finally realized at the moment that someone discovers the surprise piece of art.

Prints can be purchased via Little’s online store.

via Colossal