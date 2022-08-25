A Fully Functional 296.5 Pound Concrete Bicycle

The creative folks behind Play to DIY built an incredibly heavy yet functional bicycle out of concrete. They used a recycled bicycle to trace parts in the wet cement before adding the cog wheel and chain. The resulting velocipede weighed in at 134.5 kilograms (296.5 pounds) and rode fairly smoothly along the road.

We made the first concrete functional bike in the whole world, it’s crazy! its weight of 134.5 kg makes it very unusual but its construction process is extremely entertaining, we experimented a lot to show you this result

