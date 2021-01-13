A BBC Earth Compilation That Shows the Magnificent Beauty of Different Owls at Various Stages of Life

A compilation of clips from BBC Earth shows the magnificent beauty of different owls at different stages of life, beginning with birth. A tiny owl hatches from the egg and is cared for around the clock by human caretakers. A hungry barn owl silently searches for food under the snow. Both the barn owl’s keen sense of hearing and remarkable silent glide is explored, as is the incredible agility of the Arctic owl.

With the ability to fly silently and detect prey with stunning accuracy, owls are master aerial predators. Enjoy this selection of owl moments taken from the BBC Earth library.