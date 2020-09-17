fbpx

A Wonderfully Satisfying Compilation of Stella the Yellow Lab Diving Into Freshly Raked Piles of Autumn Leaves

by on

In celebration of the fall season, the humans belonging to Stella, the hilarious hind-leg dragging, ball-chasing, leaf pile-leaping, snow-sliding and doorstop-springing yellow lab, created a wonderfully satisfying compilation of their beloved dog diving into freshly raked piles of crispy autumn leaves.

Fall approaches. Stella waits.

Stella Leaf Pile Jumping Compilation

Sometimes, she likes to just sit and relax in her pile of leaves, so her humans “Leaf Stella Be”.

And there she sat, encased in the comforting shell of her beloved leaves. The human world had let her down.


