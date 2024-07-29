Common Words and Phrases With Military Origins

Tom Blank of Weird History listed many of the common words and phrases that came directly from the military. Some of these words, while military in origin, have evolved to better fit the modern lexicon.

It’s fair to say that a lot of discourse today is derived from combat – like how political goals are often labeled “the war on ‘X’.” This influence is also seen in everyday conversation; many common idioms and phrases have surprisingly violent beginnings. This collection showcases some of the most surprising expressions that have military origins.

Phrases include “showing the ropes” (19th century), “flying colors” (1840), “grapevine” (1864 Civil War), “whole nine yards” (World War II), “balls to the wall” (1960s), “umpteenth” (World War I), “best man” (4th century), “deadline” (Civil War), “face the music” (19th century), “bikini” (1946), raunchy (1930s), cowboy (Revolutionary War) and “ginormous” (1942).