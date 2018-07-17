Laughing Squid

A Fascinating Compilation of All the Bizarre Commercials Directed by David Lynch

Jeff Keeling created a fascinating compilation of all the bizarre commercials directed by David Lynch.

Calvin Klein 1988
F. Scott Fitzgerald
Ernest Hemingway
DH Lawrence

Asymmetrical Productions 1991

Georgia Coffee 1991
Mystery of G
Cherry Pie
Lost
The Rescue

Michael Jackson Dangerous Short Films Intro 1991

New York Dept of Sanitation 1991
We Care About New York

Gio by Armani 1992
Who is Gio?

Opium by Yves Saint LAurent 1992

Alka Seltzer Plus 1993

Lancome Tresor 1993

Barilla Pasta 1993

Adidas the Wall 1993

Background by Jil Sander 1993
The Instinct of Life

Sun Moon Stars by Lagerfield 1994

Sci Fi Channel 1997
Aunt Droid
Nuclear Winter
Rocket

Clearblue Easy 1997

Parisienne cigarettes 1998
Parisienne People

Playstation 2 2000
Welcome to the Third Place

Nissan Micra 2002
Do you speak Micra?

Gucci by Gucci 2007

Dior 2010
Lady Blue Shanghai

Louboutin Rouge 2014

Lynch’s 1991 NYC anti-litter PSA “We Care About New York” would have made a great feature-length film.

via Open Culture



