Jeff Keeling created a fascinating compilation of all the bizarre commercials directed by David Lynch.
Calvin Klein 1988
F. Scott Fitzgerald
Ernest Hemingway
DH Lawrence
Asymmetrical Productions 1991
Georgia Coffee 1991
Mystery of G
Cherry Pie
Lost
The Rescue
Michael Jackson Dangerous Short Films Intro 1991
New York Dept of Sanitation 1991
We Care About New York
Gio by Armani 1992
Who is Gio?
Opium by Yves Saint LAurent 1992
Alka Seltzer Plus 1993
Lancome Tresor 1993
Barilla Pasta 1993
Adidas the Wall 1993
Background by Jil Sander 1993
The Instinct of Life
Sun Moon Stars by Lagerfield 1994
Sci Fi Channel 1997
Aunt Droid
Nuclear Winter
Rocket
Clearblue Easy 1997
Parisienne cigarettes 1998
Parisienne People
Playstation 2 2000
Welcome to the Third Place
Nissan Micra 2002
Do you speak Micra?
Gucci by Gucci 2007
Dior 2010
Lady Blue Shanghai
Louboutin Rouge 2014
Lynch’s 1991 NYC anti-litter PSA “We Care About New York” would have made a great feature-length film.
via Open Culture