How Commas Help Conjunctions and Subordinates Lighten the Load of Complex Sentences

In a syntactic Ted-Ed lesson written by Terisa Folaron and animated by Brett Underhill, narrator Julianna Zarzycki explains how a hardworking comma provides assistance to other grammatical scenarios such as conjunctions and subordinates. The comma’s main job is to help lighten the load of complex sentences so that they are evenly balanced and easier to carry forth.

It isn’t easy holding complex sentences together (just ask a conjunction or a subordinate), but the clever little comma can help lighten the load. But how to tell when help is really needed?

