Guitarist Plays ‘Comfortably Numb’ as Dire Straits

Dutch guitarist Lazlo Buring brilliantly reimagined the iconic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb” as played in the highly distinctive style of Dire Straits. While two styles seem to fit together seamlessly, Buring explained how he made it work.

Comfortably Numb, if it were written by Dire Straits. …The most notable change is probably the chorus and the last solo being in double time. I believe it was the best option for this song, to give it a more Dire Straits feel and to make for a more interesting final solo. Played on my Fender Vintera 50s mod through a Fender Blues Junior amp.

This mashup of David Gilmour and Mark Knopfler is an ongoing theme with Buring.

I tried to make the track in a way that would get the most out of both styles of playing. A slow epic part for Gilmour’s sound and a slow build-up encore a la Alchemy Live Sultans of Swing at the end.

He also “Knopflerfied” the Iron Maiden song “The Trooper”.

The trooper, if it were written by Dire Straits. Figured this little lick could be Knopflerified